S&P says U.S. risks severe downgrade but it expects debt ceiling fix

Article content S&P Global Ratings on Thursday warned of “severe and extraordinary” consequences for financial markets if the United States defaults on its debt, although it added it expects the U.S. Congress will ultimately address the debt ceiling in a timely manner. “It would be unprecedented in modern times for an advanced G-7 country, like the U.S., to default on its sovereign debt,” S&P said in a bulletin. Joydeep Mukherji, credit analyst for the United States, warned that a default would prompt the credit rating agency to slash its rating for the country with the world’s biggest economy to D, its lowest level.

Article content Mukherji said S&P’s action would be the same in the case of debt nonpayments by other countries and that even a default on a single U.S. Treasury bill, note, or bond would push the U.S. rating to the bottom of the scale. “We don’t think it’s going to happen,” he told Reuters. “That’s why we have a AA-plus rating, the second highest on our scale.” In 2011, S&P downgraded the top rating of the United States by a notch to its current AA-plus level. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could run out of cash by Oct. 18 if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended, leading to its first-ever default. A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired in July and Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at odds.