S&P raises Braskem-Idesa’s rating after deal with Pemex By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Standard & Poor’s (S&P) said on Thursday it raised Braskem-Idesa’s credit rating from “B” to “B+” citing better performance and deleveraging after the firm reached an ethane gas supply agreement with Mexican state oil company Pemex.
On Tuesday, Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem said its Mexican subsidiary Braskem-Idesa had reached a new gas supply accord with Pemex to settle differences between the companies and build a $400 million ethane terminal.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.