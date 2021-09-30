S&P raises Braskem-Idesa’s rating after deal with Pemex By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is pictured at a gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Standard & Poor’s (S&P) said on Thursday it raised Braskem-Idesa’s credit rating from “B” to “B+” citing better performance and deleveraging after the firm reached an ethane gas supply agreement with Mexican state oil company Pemex.

On Tuesday, Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem said its Mexican subsidiary Braskem-Idesa had reached a new gas supply accord with Pemex to settle differences between the companies and build a $400 million ethane terminal.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR