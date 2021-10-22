S&P Global Wins Conditional EU Approval to Buy IHS Markit

Article content (Bloomberg) — S&P Global Inc. won European Union approval to buy IHS Markit Ltd. after agreeing to sell off commodity price assessment and financial data businesses. The European Commission said the divestments removed “problematic overlaps” that could have “limited customers’ access to some competitive and reliable data which is essential to ensure fairness of physical trades and financial markets,” according to an emailed press release on Friday. The deal, initially valued at about $39 billion in stock, has sailed passed regulators with the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority saying it will also clear the deal if concerns are addressed. The companies said Friday they now expect to close the deal in the first quarter of next year.

Article content The deal marries S&P, one of the most famous names in financial markets, with a research company that supplies forecasts to most of the world’s biggest companies, as well as pricing for bonds and credit default swaps. The combination creates a challenger to London Stock Exchange Group Plc as financial firms are locked in a race for scale to meet surging demand for data and analytics in increasingly computerized financial markets. The companies have previously announced the sale of IHS Markit’s Oil Price Information Services and Coal, Metals and Mining and PetroChemWire businesses to News Corp. subject to regulatory approval. The EU approval requires those units to be sold as well as S&P’s CUSIP Global Services issuance and data licensing business, and S&P’s leveraged loan 100 index family plus its leveraged loan market intelligence product, Loan Commentary and Data.