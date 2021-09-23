S&P Global lifts euro zone growth, inflation forecasts By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – S&P Global (NYSE:) said on Thursday it has lifted both its euro area economic growth and inflation forecasts for this year, but expected to inflation to fall back below its 2% target next year.

The ratings agency said that Europe’s economic recovery since lockdown restrictions were lifted in March-April had been “surprisingly strong,” leading it to raise its growth forecasts to 5.1% for the current year, from 4.4% previously.

In a note, S&P Global said it had also revised up its inflation forecast for this year to 2.2% from 1.8%.

“However, we continue to see inflation decelerating below the ECB’s target next year on the back of subdued wage development and falling growth momentum,” S&P said, referring to the European Central Bank’s 2% inflation target.

