S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with conditions

Article content

WASHINGTON — Business information provider S&P Global Inc and IHS Markit Ltd have won U.S. antitrust approval for their planned merger, on condition it sell some businesses and scrap a non-compete agreement with GasBuddy, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The $44 billion deal was initially announced in November 2020.

To win approval for the deal, the companies agreed to sell three of IHS Markit’s price reporting agency businesses. The department said the businesses are: Oil Price Information Services (OPIS); Coals, Metals, and Mining (CMM); and PetrochemWire (PCW).