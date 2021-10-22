S&P gains EU antitrust approval for $44 bln IHS deal

Article content

BRUSSELS — Business information provider S&P Global Inc on Friday took a step closer to becoming a data powerhouse as it won EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion takeover of IHS Markit Ltd to better compete with Bloomberg and Refinitiv.

S&P announced the deal last November, underscoring the consolidation in the industry as companies seek to create one-stop shops to attract the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The European Commission approved the deal on condition S&P sells IHS’ U.S Oil Pricing Agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), PetroChemWire and the Coal, Metals and Mining businesses.