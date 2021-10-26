S&P, Dow futures hit record highs as investors eye tech earnings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Devik Jain

(Reuters) – The and hit record highs on Tuesday as Facebook rose after its quarterly results and a share buyback plan, turning the spotlight on its technology peers set to report later in the day.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 2.5% in premarket trading even as the social media giant warned that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s new privacy changes would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter. The company announced $50 billion in share buybacks, while posting a 17% rise in third-quarter profit.

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:), which also generates revenue by selling digital ads, added 1.4% ahead of its results on Tuesday.

Eyes are also on quarterly updates from Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) after market close, with focus on how Google’s ad revenue fares. Their shares, coupled with other growth names Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Apple, were up between 0.1% and 1.5%.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:) gained 4.5% after the delivery firm reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit, bolstered by high e-commerce demand.

Some stellar earnings reports have helped drive the Dow and the S&P 500 to record highs, lifting investor sentiment in October after concerns around inflation, the Fed’s tapering and the China Evergrande crisis rattled markets last month.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 34.8% year-on-year for the third quarter, with market participants assessing how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 129 points, or 0.36%, were up 18.25 points, or 0.4%, and were up 86.5 points, or 0.56%.

On the economic data front, consumer confidence data for October is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Gains in economically sensitive industrials Boeing (NYSE:) Co and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) provided the biggest boost to futures tracking the blue-chip Dow.

General Electric (NYSE:) Co rose 1.6% after the industrial conglomerate raised its full-year earnings forecast, while diversified manufacturer 3M Co slipped 0.8% as it tightened its annual profit outlook, citing disruptions in its supply chain network.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc slipped 0.3%, a day after the electric-carmaker surpassed $1 trillion in market value after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.

Chipmakers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:), brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:) and payments company Visa Inc (NYSE:) were also slated to report results later in the day.