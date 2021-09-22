S&P 500 Rallies Ahead of Fed Decision By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday, led by energy and financials as the broader market looked to find its footing following recent weakness ahead of the Federal Reserve decision.

The rose 1%, the gained 1.1%, or 369 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.8%.

Energy climbed more than 3%, underpinned by rising oil prices following data showing weekly U.S. oil supplies fell by a more than expected last week.

inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.4 million barrels.

Sentiment on oil has also been supported by “news that the OPEC countries of Nigeria and Angola, and OPEC+ member Kazakhstan, have lasting difficulties expanding their production due to a lack of investment,” Commerzbank (DE:) said in a note.

In a further boost to sentiment on cyclical stocks – those that move in tandem with the economy – China contagion fears subsided after Evergrande agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, and the central of China pumped further liquidity into the financial system.

In big tech, meanwhile, Facebook (NASDAQ:), down 4%, proved a drag on the sector after the social media giant warned that Apple (NASDAQ:) ad-tracking would hurt growth.

The broader market’s attempt at mounting a rebound comes just ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, with the Fed’s plan on tapering its bond purchases likely to dominate investor attention.

“The FOMC will conclude its 2 day meeting this afternoon (9/22) with most expecting the Fed to begin to signal (or least give hints) to the start of tapering in November,” Credit Suisse (SIX:) said in a note.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR