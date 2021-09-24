S&P 500 edges up, European shares slump amid Evergrande fears, US yields rise

Article content NEW YORK/LONDON — Wall Street’s S&P 500 posted a slim gain on Friday while major European markets slumped as investors weighed potential fallout from debt-laden China Evergrande and U.S. bond yields pushed higher after hawkish stances from central banks. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.15% after three days of gains, leaving it little changed for the week. Concern over whether distress at Evergrande could spill into the broader economy has hovered over markets this week. Evergrande’s electric car unit warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer’s liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

Article content “For foreign investors, (Evergrande) is still an evolving story,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist with Commonwealth Financial Network. “There is a lot of uncertainty which will play out in the next month.” On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15%, to 4,455.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.55 points, or 0.03%, to 15,047.70. Nike Inc shares slumped 6.3% after the sportswear maker cut its fiscal 2022 sales expectations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.90% as weak German business confidence data also weighed. “Some of the hesitancy in European markets could also be put down to the German elections, which promise to be the most interesting in some time,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.