S&P 500 Eases From Record, But Positive Jobs, Covid Update Stoke Optimism By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 eased from record territory, but sentiment remained bullish as the economy created more jobs than expected last month, stoking investor optimism about recovery at a time when further Covid-19 treatments begin to emerge.

rose 0.30% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,718.35. The was up 0.52%, or 185 points and hit an intraday record of 36,484.75.The Nasdaq climbed 0.1%, and had earlier notched a record of 16,053.4.

The U.S. economy created 531,000 jobs in October, above forecasts for a gain of 450,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose to 4.9% from last year and 0.4% from September as firms continue to hike wages and competition for employees, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sectors, remains intense. Hourly wage growth did slow from the 0.6% gain in September.

The ongoing rise in wages, however, leaves the Federal Reserve vulnerable to falling behind the curve on inflation, potentially raising the risk the central bank may be forced to hike rates sooner.

“People will feel that squeeze from rising prices and that will then translate into more pressure on the organizations to raise wages and now that’s coming through in the numbers,” Johan Grahn, Head of ETF Strategy at Allianz (DE:) told Investing.com in an interview on Thursday. “That’s where I see a risk of the Fed perhaps underestimating the impact rising wages might have on inflation.”

In the fightback against Covid, Pfizer (NYSE:) said its experimental pill to treat Covid-19 cut the risk of hospitalization and death by a nearly 90%. Pfizer jumped more than 9%, and the drug maker plans to request regulatory authorization on its pill as soon as possible.

The positive vaccine news fueled the reopening trade – bullish bets on stocks tied to the progress of the economic reopening – and led to jump in consumer discretionary stocks amid rising travel and hospitality stocks.

Expedia (NASDAQ:) Group (SA:), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:), and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:) led the advancing stocks in the sector.

Stay at home stocks including Zoom, Teladoc (NYSE:) Health, and Peloton (NASDAQ:) slumped on the news, with latter already lower following an underwhelming quarterly report.

Communication services, meanwhile, were powered higher by a 16% rally in Live Nation after the event promoter swung to a profit in the third quarter as the return of live events bolstered growth.

Energy stocks rebounded from weakness a day earlier as oil prices resumed their climb higher following OPEC and its allied producers’ decision to keep production steady despite US calls to ramp-up output.

Big tech with exception of Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) continued to rack up gains, with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) in the green.

In Washington, the House is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion economic plan and separate infrastructure bill later Friday.