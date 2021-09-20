S&P 500 down more than 2% as growth worries rise

Article content U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq down more than 3%, as worries mounted over the pace of economic growth and a possible spillover from China Evergrande’s troubles. Investors were also nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week. Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500. But all of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with economically sensitive groups like energy down the most.

Article content The banking sub-index shed more than 4%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields as worries about the default of Evergrande appeared to affect the broader market. The S&P 500 is down about 4.8% from its intra-day record high hit on Sept. 2 and is on track to snap a seven-month winning streak. “Today, the market is down because of the Chinese real estate contagion threat, despite a lot of good headlines recently on COVID,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “We’re due for a correction,” he said. “It’s like the market is addicted to buying the dip. Every time it goes down 5% or 6%, all this liquidity jumps in to prop us back up.” Wednesday will bring the results of the Fed’s policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.