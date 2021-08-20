Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, as concerns over a slowing economic recovery and the possible tapering of monetary stimulus hurt economy-linked sectors and put the Dow and the S&P 500 on course for their worst week since mid-June. Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp slipped 0.8% each, tracking steep losses in crude prices, while shares of major Wall Street banks dropped nearly 0.6% each in premarket trading. The S&P 500 energy sector is down about 7.6% this week, the most among all the 11 major S&P sectors.

Article content Industrial stocks, including Caterpillar Inc, Boeing Co, and 3M Co, which generally perform better at a time of strong economic growth, shed between 0.2% and 0.9%. Global equities took a backseat this week, with U.S. stocks slipping from record highs as downbeat economic data from China compounded concerns regarding the outlook for U.S. stimulus. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed officials largely expect to reduce the central bank’s emergency monthly purchases of $120 billion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities later this year, amid a recovery in the jobs market. Focus is now on the Fed’s annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week for any read about the central bank’s next steps.