S&P 500, Dow Close at Record Highs as Tesla Accelerates to Join $1T Club By Investing.com

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs Monday, driven by a Tesla-powered rally in consumer discretionary, and gains in energy ahead of quarterly earnings from big tech.  

The rose 0.49% to a closing record high of 4,566.92. The gained 0.19%, or 64 points to end the day at a closing record of 35,741.15, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.90%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) jumped more than 12% to a record high and topped $1 trillion in market cap for the first time after car rental company Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles for its fleet. Tesla also received a boost from Wall Street after Morgan Stanley upped its target to $1,200 from $900, citing higher volume expectations.

Energy added to gains from last week as oil prices climbed to seven-year highs on expectations that global supplies could remain tighter for longer as major oil producers appear reluctant to ramp-up output.

Saudi energy minister prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said over the weekend that OPEC+ should maintain its cautious approach to raising output as the flare-up in global Covid-19 cases poses a risk to demand.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:), EOG Resources (NYSE:), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:),  led the gains for energy, with the latter closing up more than 3%

Materials also supported the broader market’s move higher, powered by Albemarle (NYSE:), and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE:) underpinned by rising commodity prices.

Technology is set for a big week as big tech reports earnings.   

Facebook (NASDAQ:) kicked off the earnings for big tech, with beat on the bottom line but a miss on the top line. The social media company also flagged slowing revenue growth for the current quarter following Apple’s private changes  to its mobile operating system iOS.

Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Twitter, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) report earnings on Tuesday. Apple (NASDAQ:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) report earnings on Thursday.

“[W]e believe 3Q results/guidance from tech stalwarts this week will be another positive catalyst for tech stocks and result in further multiple expansion as we see tech stocks up into year-end with our NASDAQ 16K year-end target,” Wedbush said in a note.

Pinterest (NYSE:), meanwhile, slumped about 13% after PayPal (NASDAQ:) denied that it was currently pursuing a takeover deal of the company. Bloomberg News article reported last week that PayPal had was weighing up a $45 billion bid for Pinterest.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:) fell more than 2% after reporting mixed quarter results as earnings missed, while revenue beat Wall Street expectations as inflation and supply chain issues weighed.

Still, the third-quarter earnings season is shaping to be one of the best on record.

“Of the 117 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 65% have exceeded consensus expectations by at least a standard deviation of analyst estimates, a rate that –if sustained –would rank among the strongest quarters on record behind 1Q and 2Q 2021,” Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) said in a recent note.

