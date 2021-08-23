Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures firmed on Monday in a modest recovery from last week’s two-month low as crude oil markets rebounded and lifted soyoil prices more than 3%, traders said. Wheat also gained as the U.S. dollar softened and as weekly export inspections topped trade expectations. Corn was flat to weaker, capped by forecasts for a large U.S. crop and worries over demand from biofuel producers after news last week that the Environmental Protection Agency would recommend reducing federal biofuel blending mandates.

Article content Grain and oilseed futures had fallen sharply last week as worries about global economic growth and rising coronavirus infections pressured broader markets. Crude oil and metals prices rose on Monday after bargain hunting drove equity markets higher across Asia and Europe. “The macros are taking the foot off the throat of commodities today, except for corn. Traders are still very nervous about the biofuel RINs and what kind of exclusions will be given to refiners,” said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 2 cents to a one-month low of $5.35 a bushel by 11:32 a.m. CDT (1632 GMT). November soybeans gained 4-1/4 cents at $12.95 a bushel. CBOT September wheat rose 7-1/2 cents to $7.21-3/4 a bushel.