Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean prices inched lower on

Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday’s

nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any

Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing.

Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and U.S. harvest progress

encouraging grain markets to consolidate.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)

was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the

session to its highest since Oct. 8.

The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said U.S. soybean

crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly

volume on record and above the average of market forecasts.

A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese

counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialog could

bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans.

“The market suspects that China’s importers have and will make hefty

purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context,” Tobin Gorey, director of

agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said.

The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under

the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) reporting system.

Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown

destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean

sale in a month.

In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. soybean

crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but

behind the five-year average of 93%.

The U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate

in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A headline rating for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved to 46%

good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average

analyst expectation for no change.

CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its

latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday.

Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in

major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a

purchase in an import tender after traders said the country’s grain agency

pushed back an initial deadline of Monday.

Prices at 1303 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 824.00 -2.25 -0.27 640.50 28.65

CBOT corn 575.50 -1.00 -0.17 484.00 18.90

CBOT soy 1255.25 -2.00 -0.16 1311.00 -4.25

Paris wheat 295.25 0.50 0.17 192.50 53.38

Paris maize 246.25 1.50 0.61 219.00 12.44

Paris rape 710.50 3.25 0.46 418.25 69.87

WTI crude oil 81.40 0.52 0.64 48.52 67.77

Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -6.08

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,

Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by

Rashmi Aich)

