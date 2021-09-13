Soybeans supported by exports, large U.S. crops looms

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago soybeans traded both sides of even on Monday, supported by stronger-than-expected weekly export sales, though pressure persists as farmers begin harvesting what is expected to be a near-record crop. Corn also saw harvest pressure, while wheat dropped on easing concerns about global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were down 2 cents at $12.84-1/2 a bushel at 11:09 a.m. (1609 GMT). Wheat lost 2 cents to $6.86-1/2 a bushel, while corn eased 3 cents to $5.15 a bushel.

Article content “Corn and beans are going to spin their wheels as we move into harvest,” said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group. The USDA on Friday raised its forecast of the U.S. corn harvest by 1.7% after farmers devoted more acres to the grain. The U.S. soybean crop outlook also was raised after some timely rains in August increased expectations of record yields in key production areas. Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports, including a daily sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. “The Chinese have picked up their buying in the last month, but they needed too,” said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities. “I’m just really concerned we’re not going to see the kind of export pace this fall that we saw last year.”