Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Friday as strong demand for U.S. supplies was set to drive the oilseed towards its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $12.28-1/2 a bushel by 0143 GMT, having closed down 1.7% on Thursday.

* Soybean up nearly 1% for the week, the first weekly gain since Aug 27.

* The most active corn futures up nealy 1.5% for the week, the first seven-day rally in three weeks.