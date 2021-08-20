Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures were on track for their biggest weekly drop in six weeks on Friday, as forecasts of rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest boosted hopes for better yields. Wheat lost ground for the first time in four weeks, although worries about global supplies kept a floor under the market. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) were up 0.3% at $13.24 a bushel by 0244 GMT, having closed down 2.5% on Thursday when prices hit an Aug. 4 low of $13.14-1/4 a bushel.