Soybeans rise for first time in five sessions

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged higher for the first time in five days on Wednesday, rebounding from a near two-week low touched in the previous session, although concerns about export disruptions from the United States capped the gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $12.93-1/2 a bushel by 0103 GMT, having closed down 0.8% on Tuesday when prices hit a Aug. 20 low of $12.83-1/4 a bushel.

* Corn futures were little changed at $5.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6% in the previous session when prices hit a July 12 low of $5.25-1/4 a bushel.