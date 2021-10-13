Soybeans rebound on China demand hopes; USDA forecast caps gains

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session, aided by hopes of increased Chinese purchases, although forecasts of ample global supplies limited gains.

Corn edged higher, while wheat was largely unchanged.

“The market is focused on Chinese purchases,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“China is expected to come back to the market and buy more soybeans.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% at $12.04-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, having closed down 2.4% on Tuesday when prices hit a December 2020 low.