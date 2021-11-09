Soybeans rebound from 1-month low on USDA harvest report

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday for the first time in five sessions, as prices rebounded from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said harvesting was behind market estimates. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $11.89-1/4 a bushel, as of 0151 GMT, having closed 1.4% lower on Monday when prices hit an Oct. 13 low of $13.87 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at $5.51 a bushel, having closed 0.3% lower in the previous session when prices hit an Oct. 27 low of $5.49-1/2 a bushel.

Article content * The most active wheat futures down 0.1% at $7.67-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.9% weaker on Monday. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 87% complete as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, slightly behind the five-year average of 88% and the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 89%. * The U.S. corn crop was 84% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 78%, but behind the average analyst expectations of 85%. * In its monthly world supply-demand report, the USDA on Tuesday is expected to raise its U.S. soy and corn harvest forecasts sightly from October. * The USDA is also expected to increase its projections for U.S. and global 2021-22 soybean ending stocks and trim its U.S. and global corn carryout estimates.