Soybeans rally as crop conditions drop, soyoil prices rise

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on eroding Midwest crop conditions and improving export demand, and as soyoil prices rose another 3% amid further gains in crude oil markets. Corn futures also climbed on deteriorating crop conditions across the heart of the farm belt. Wheat prices firmed on spillover support from rising corn and soy, though gains were limited by a firm U.S. dollar. Soybeans posted their strongest percentage gains in nearly two months on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a weekly decline in crop conditions and as severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest crop belt.