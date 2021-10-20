Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near the previous session’s one-week top, as rising edible oil demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Tuesday, as tightening global supplies supported prices. “There is more upside potential in prices, given the gains in the crude oil market and overall consumption,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Article content The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% at $12.29-3/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT, having firmed 0.5% on Tuesday when prices hit an Oct. 11 high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel. Wheat added 0.5% to $7.39-1/2 a bushel and corn lost 0.1% to $5.29-3/4 a bushel. Farmers need more space to grow crops to meet mounting demand for food and renewable fuel at a time of slowing growth in yields, consultancy AgResource said on Tuesday. A renewable fuel push under U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate agenda is set to trigger a boom in soyoil use, reinforcing a worldwide picture of rising consumption of staple crops driven by China, Dan Basse, president of consultancy AgResource Co, told the GrainCom conference in Geneva.