Soybeans near 1-month low on supply pressure; wheat firms

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday, with the market trading near a one-month low, as ample supplies and slowing Chinese demand kept a lid on prices. Wheat edged higher, while corn eased. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was unmoved at $11.88-1/2 a bushel, as of 0309 GMT, having dropped earlier in the session to an Oct. 13 low of $11.86-3/4 a bushel. Corn lost 0.1% to $5.51-1/4 a bushel and wheat was up 0.1% at $7.68-3/4 a bushel.

Article content The U.S. soybean harvest was 87% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, slightly lagging the five-year average of 88% and the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 89%. The U.S. corn crop was 84% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 78%, but behind the average analyst expectations of 85%. In its monthly world supply-demand report, the USDA on Tuesday is expected to raise its U.S. soy and corn harvest forecasts sightly from October. The USDA is also expected to increase its projections for U.S. and global 2021-22 soybean ending stocks and trim its U.S. and global corn carryout estimates. Soybean imports by China, the world’s top buyer of the oilseed, fell 41.2% in October from a year earlier, hitting their lowest since March 2020.

Article content Planting of Brazil’s 2021/2022 soybean crop, meanwhile, reached 67% of the estimated area through last Thursday, bolstered by good weather, consultancy AgRural said. Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn. Russian wheat prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for the grain in Paris BL2Z1 and demand from Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

