Soybeans jump nearly 1%, rebound from near 2-month low

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Monday to rebound from a near two-month low, though expectations of bigger supplies and concerns about demand for U.S. supplies kept a lid on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $13.02 a bushel by 0137 GMT, having closed down 2.2% on Friday when prices hit a June 28 low of $12.77-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were up 0.2% at $5.38 a bushel, having closed down 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit a July 26 low of $5.32-1/2 a bushel.