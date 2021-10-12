Soybeans hover around 10-month low ahead of U.S. supply forecast, wheat eases

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Tuesday, with the market trading close to its lowest level in nearly 10 months on expectations that a U.S. report will likely show ample supplies of the oilseed. Wheat and corn prices edged lower. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was unmoved at $12.28-1/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, near the session low of $12.24-/4 a bushel – the weakest level since December. Wheat gave up 0.1% at $7.30-3/4 a bushel and corn lost 0.2% to $5.32 a bushel.

Article content Investors in the agricultural markets are awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) production forecast later on Tuesday. “Heavy soybean stocks from the USDA shocked the market less than two weeks ago, and the oilseed could once again catch traders off guard on Tuesday given the narrow range of pre-report yield guesses for the U.S. harvest,” Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column. “Analysts have left a little more wiggle room on corn yield, though corn and soybean ending stocks are expected to increase versus last year and last month’s estimates, and futures could come under pressure if supplies are unexpectedly large.” The U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.