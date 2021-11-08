Soybeans hit three-week low as bumper global stockpiles weigh

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Monday as expectations of ample world supplies and slowing demand in top buyer China added pressure on prices.

Wheat fell for a fifth consecutive session and corn dropped to its lowest in more than a week.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $12.04-3/4 a bushel, as of 0301 GMT, near the session low of $12.02 a bushel – the weakest since Oct. 15.

Corn lost 0.2% to $5.52 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.2% to $7.65-1/4 a bushel.