Soybeans gain for 2nd session on strong Chinese demand

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Monday as strong Chinese demand and concerns over U.S. supplies underpinned the market.

Wheat slid as easing concerns about global export supplies weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $12.90-1/2 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT.

* Wheat lost 0.2% to $6.87-1/2 a bushel, while corn added 0.1% to $5.17-3/4 a bushel.

* Soybeans are being buoyed by sales notice of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2021/22 delivery.