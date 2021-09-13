Soybeans gain for 2nd session on strong Chinese demand

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Monday as strong Chinese demand and concerns over U.S. supplies underpinned the market.

Wheat slid as easing concerns about global export supplies weighed on prices.

“It is big China demand which is a key factor for the soybean market,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $12.90-1/2 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT.