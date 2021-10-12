Soybeans fall to 10-month low on stronger U.S. dollar

* The most active corn futures were down 0.1% at $5.32-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.5% in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% to $12.25-3/4 a bushel by 0102 GMT, near the session low of $12.25-1/2 a bushel – the weakest level since December 2020. Soybeans closed down 1.2% on Monday.

CANBERRA — Chicago soybean futures fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to hit their lowest level in 10 months, as a stronger U.S. dollar dented export prospects.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.1% at $7.30-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3% on Monday.

* The U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

* The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 26% and the average analyst estimate of 32%.

* Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, on Monday cut its 2021 estimates for Ukraine’s corn crop and Russia’s wheat crop.

* Investors wait for the USDA’s production forecast on Tuesday.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rose on Monday as surging energy prices prompted investors to seek safe havens, with the greenback hitting a nearly three-year high against the yen on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its bond purchases next month.

* Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fueled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China.

* U.S. shares fell on Monday, having whip-sawed between gains and losses as soaring oil prices that hit multi-year peaks stoked fears about rising prices and tighter monetary policy, lifting the dollar to a near-three-year high against the yen.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)