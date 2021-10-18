Soybeans fall on ample global supplies

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, as ample global supplies outweighed recent strong demand for U.S. supplies.

Corn fell on forecasts for bumper global stocks, while wheat ticked higher.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $12.15-3/4 a bushel by 0418 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.

“A couple of days of strong export figures has provided some support, but the market is awash with beans,” said a Melbourne-based trader who declined to be named as he is not authorized to talk to the media.