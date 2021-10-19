Soybeans fall from 6-day high on ample global supplies

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, retreating from a six-day high touched in the previous session, as ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $12.17 a bushel by 0115 GMT, having firmed 0.3% on Monday when prices hit an Oct. 12 high of $12.25-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were down 0.5% at $5.30-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.3% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.2% at $7.38 a bushel, having closed up 0.3% on Monday. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 55% but behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected soybean harvest progress to reach 62%. * The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst expectation of 54%. * Russia, a top global exporter, may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note.