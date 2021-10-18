Soybeans extend gains into third session on strong demand

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains into a third session, as strong demand for U.S. supplies underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $12.18-1/2 a bushel by 0102 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.1% at $7.35 a bushel, having closed up 1.3% on Friday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week projected supplies of corn and soybeans higher than market expectations.