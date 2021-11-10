Soybeans edge lower, USDA yield forecast curbs losses

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing Chinese demand, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate limited the decline.

Wheat rose for a third consecutive session while corn gained for a second day in a row.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $12.10-1/4 a bushel, as of 0317 GMT, having firmed 2% on Tuesday.

Wheat climbed 0.6% to $7.82-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.6% to $5.58 a bushel.