Soybeans edge lower, USDA yield forecast curbs losses

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing Chinese demand, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate limited the decline.

Wheat rose for a third consecutive session while corn gained for a second day in a row.

“(The) U.S. soybean crop is estimated to be lower but Chinese demand is key for prices,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $12.10 a bushel, as of 0413 GMT, having firmed 2% on Tuesday.