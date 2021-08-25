Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though losses were checked by global supply concerns as the condition of U.S. crops suffer from recent adverse weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.6% at $13.23-1/4 a bushel by 0121 GMT, having firmed 3.1% on Tuesday when prices hit a five-day high of $13.37-3/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were down 0.5% at $5.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.8% in the previous session.