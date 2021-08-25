Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though losses were checked by global supply concerns as the condition of U.S. crops suffer from recent adverse weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.6% at $13.23-1/4 a bushel by 0121 GMT, having firmed 3.1% on Tuesday when prices hit a five-day high of $13.37-3/4 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures were down 0.5% at $5.42-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.8% in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures were down 0.3% at $7.30-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2% on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a weekly decline in crop conditions and as severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest crop belt.
* The USDA confirmed a private sale of U.S. soybeans to China in its first daily sales announcement since reporting a string of purchases by the top importer earlier this month.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven dollar traded near a one-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as concerns eased that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery, lifting commodity-linked currencies like the Aussie.
* Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full U.S. regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19.
* Global equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as positive U.S. vaccination news lifted sentiment, and as investors grew less worried the Federal Reserve was set to announce a timetable for tapering stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)