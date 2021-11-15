Soybeans edge lower, soymeal demand keeps prices near 9-day high

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday, though strong demand for soymeal kept the oilseed at a near nine-day high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3% at $12.40-1/2 a bushel by 0237 GMT, having firmed 1.9% on Friday when prices hit a Nov 3 high of $12.49-3/4 a bushel.

* Corn futures were down 0.5% at $5.74-3/4, having gained 1.4% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures were down 0.2% at $8.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a December 2012 high of $8.26-3/4 a bushel.