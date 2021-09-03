Soybeans edge lower, set to finish week down 3.5%

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Friday as concerns about export delays were poised to drive the oilseed to post weekly losses of 3.5%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4% at $12.78-1/2 a bushel by 0200 GMT, having firmed 0.4% on Thursday.

* Soybeans are down nearly 3.5% for the week after closing up 2.5% in the previous week.

* Corn futures are down more than 5.5% for the week after posting gains of 3% in the previous week.