Soybeans edge lower as harvesting progresses

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday as farmers made progress in harvesting crops, boosting already ample stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.42 a bushel by 0130 GMT, having firmed 0.3% on Friday.

* The most active corn futures were unchanged at $5.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $7.34 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% on Friday.