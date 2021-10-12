Soybeans ease to new 2021 low on supply pressure

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures edged lower on
Tuesday to hit a latest 2021 low, weighed down by harvest progress and
expectations the U.S. government will raise its supply outlook for the oilseed.
Corn prices also ticked down while wheat inched up in subdued trading before
the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) monthly’s supply and demand report
at 1600 GMT.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)
was down 0.3% at $12.24-3/4 a bushel by 1155 GMT, after earlier slipping its

lowest since last December for a second straight session.
CBOT wheat was up 0.1% at $7.32-1/2 a bushel and corn down 0.3%
at $5.31-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA’s report comes as U.S. farmers are harvesting this year’s corn and
soybean crops.
“U.S. corn and soybean yield estimates will be closely watched tonight,”
consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report.
Analysts on average expect the USDA to increase its projection of the U.S.
soybean yield and raise its soybean ending stocks forecast, while trimming
forecast yield and stocks for corn.
In a separate report issued on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. corn
harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and
matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the
five-year average of 26% and the average analyst estimate of 32%.
The soybean market was also facing supply pressure from a favorable start
to the planting season in Brazil.
Planting of Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop reached 10% of the estimated area
as of Oct. 7, up six percentage points from the previous week and compared to 3%
in the same period of 2020/21, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.
The wheat market remained underpinned by steady international demand and
rising prices in top exporter Russia.
Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, was holding a tender on Tuesday,
with initial offers reported by traders showing a lowest free-on-board offer at

$325.25 a tonne for Ukrainian supplies.
Prices at 1155 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 732.50 0.75 0.10 640.50 14.36
CBOT corn 531.50 -1.50 -0.28 484.00 9.81
CBOT soy 1224.75 -3.50 -0.28 1311.00 -6.58
Paris wheat Dec 268.75 0.25 0.09 192.50 39.61
Paris maize Nov 249.75 -1.75 -0.70 219.00 14.04
Paris rape Nov 650.75 0.25 0.04 418.25 55.59
WTI crude oil 81.08 0.56 0.70 48.52 67.11
Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.01 1.2100 -4.53
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Amy Caren Daniel and Chizu Nomiyama)
