Soybeans ease, strong demand curbs losses; wheat near multi-year high

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Monday dropping for the first time in five sessions as the market took a breather, even as strong demand kept the oilseed near a nine-day high.

Wheat gained ground, trading close to its highest in nine years on tightening global supplies and robust demand.

“Prices have come down a little, but supply-demand fundamentals are still pretty bullish,” said a Singapore-based trader, who supplies to millers in Asia. “It is getting difficult to get wheat supplies from the Black Sea region.”