Soybeans ease after strong rally, wheat drops for 2nd session

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Wednesday, after the market made its biggest daily gain since late-June in the last session due to concerns over hot and dry weather hitting U.S. yields.

Wheat slid for a second session, although tightening global supplies curbed losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.5% to $13.24-1/2 a bushel by 0252 GMT, having firmed around 3% on Tuesday.

Wheat lost 0.4% to $7.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2% on Tuesday and corn gave up 0.7% to $5.41-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8% in the previous session.