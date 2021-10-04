Soybeans drop to nine-month low on higher U.S. inventories

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit their lowest in more than nine months as higher U.S. stocks weighed on the market.

Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, while corn lost ground.

“Soybean prices are easing a little bit as U.S. stocks surprised the market,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

“But it will be interesting to see how high oil prices influence grains and oilseeds.”