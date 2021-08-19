Soybeans drop for 3rd session on improved U.S. weather

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday with prices weighed down by expectations of welcome rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest, although losses were curbed by strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat slid, giving up some of last session’s strong gains which were driven by concerns over world supplies and corn lost ground. “Weather forecasters are expecting cooler and wetter conditions in the north west of the Midwest starting this weekend,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.