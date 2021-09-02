Soybeans, corn, wheat end firmer on bargain buying

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures firmed on Thursday on bargain buying after a six-session slide and better-than-expected weekly export sales data, analysts said. Corn and wheat futures also edged higher, consolidating after recent declines. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled up 5-1/2 cents at $12.83-1/4 per bushel, bouncing a day after hitting a two-month low. CBOT December corn ended up 2-3/4 cents at $5.25-1/2 a bushel and December wheat finished up 2-3/4 cents at $7.17 a bushel.

Article content All three markets stabilized after falling this week on fears that damage at the U.S. Gulf from Hurricane Ida would stall grain exports as the U.S. harvest draws near. Grain shippers reported more damage from Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered. “The market continues to explore how to work around stunted U.S. export capacity caused by Hurricane Ida,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. But reminders of export demand lent support. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week to Aug. 26 at more than 2 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations.