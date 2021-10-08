Soybeans climb on strong demand, set for weekly gain

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Friday and were on course to post their first weekly gain in six, helped by strong demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed.

Corn prices rose for a second session, while wheat gained after closing lower on Thursday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) jumped 1.1% to $12.61-1/2 a bushel, their highest level in one week, by 0223 GMT. Soybeans are up 1.2% for the week.

Corn has lost 0.7% for the week, after firming 2.8% last week. Wheat is down 1.7% this week, after three weeks of losses.