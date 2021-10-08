Soybean, corn futures weak as trade waits for export news

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Friday, giving up gains made overnight on a lack of export news despite top buyer China returning to the market after a week-long holiday, traders said.

Corn futures followed a similar trajectory and closed near session lows as investors waited for the U.S. Agriculture Department’s production forecast on Tuesday.

Wheat futures were mixed, with winter wheat contracts falling while spring wheat offerings firmed on tight stocks of high protein supplies.