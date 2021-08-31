Soybean and Corn Inch Higher as Hurricane Ida Remains in Focus

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Soybean and corn prices edged up in Chicago as investors weighed the aftermath of Hurricane Ida after it ripped through key agriculture terminals in Louisiana.

The tempestuous weather is shaking up grain exports in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port, a problem that could balloon as the peak harvest season looms. Soy and corn futures recovered some of Monday’s losses amid prospects that disrupted U.S. shipments would cause supply to back up.

“Hurricane Ida has done considerable damage in the area around New Orleans and Baton Rouge,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Tobin Gorey said in a note. “What specific damage has been to U.S. crop export facilities is unclear for now – as is the period of shipping delays.”