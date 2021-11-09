Soy jumps after USDA makes surprise cut to U.S. yield estimate

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures soared on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for domestic yields, surprising traders who were expecting an increase. The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre in a monthly crop report. That was below expectations for a harvest of 4.484 billion bushels with a yield of 51.9 bushels and down from its October forecasts for a 4.448 billion bushel crop with a yield of 51.5 bushels.

Article content The yield cut took traders by surprise after CBOT soybean futures had dropped to their lowest price since December 2020 ahead of the report. “They’ve been killing the bean side on talk that bean yields would go up, and what happened? Bean yields went down,” said Jim Gerlach, president of broker A/C Trading in Indiana. The most active CBOT soybean contract was up 21-1/4 cents at $12.09-3/4 a bushel by 12:30 CST (1830 GMT) after dropping earlier in the session to $11.81-1/4. Favorable planting conditions for soybeans in Brazil and easing Chinese import demand have recently added to pressure on soybean prices. CBOT corn was up 3 cents at $5.54-1/2 a bushel and wheat rose 8-1/2 cents to $7.76-1/2 a bushel. The USDA report showed U.S. corn production will be bigger than previously projected, as farmers recorded their highest yield ever.