Southwest sees mostly normal operations Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines said it expects “more normal” operations Tuesday after it canceled more than 2,200 flights since Tuesday.

The U.S. airline said had approximately 90 cancellations Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled for Tuesday.

Southwest shares were up 1.1%.

The airline’s massive cancellations over the weekend were not tied to any pilot protests over Southwest’s decision last week to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told CNBC Tuesday.